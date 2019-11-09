Dozens of firefighters battle house fire in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Firefighters were called to battle a house fire Friday in Green Cove Springs.

Clay County Fire Rescue said it was sent to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said the family got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Smoke damage was visible to the roof of the home. A family member said the fire spread to the attic.

Jason Boree, the deputy chief of operations with Clay County Fire Rescue, said a lot of manpower was needed to get the fire out.

"At one point we had 30-plus firefighters on scene including mutual air from St. Johns County," Boree said.

Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

