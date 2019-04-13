Drivers urged to use alternate route on 220 in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid County Road 220 near Joe Johns Road and Knight Boxx Road due to a brush fire.

Crews are on the scene. If you must travel through the are use caution.

TRAFFIC DETOUR: There is a brushfire being worked by Clay County Fire and Rescue on County Road 220 near the Joe Johns Road and Knight Boxx Road section. Please use caution if coming through or an alternate route. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/aDR10fGHHW — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 13, 2019

