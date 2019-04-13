Clay County

Drivers urged to use alternate route on 220 in Clay County

Brush fire being worked by crews

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

MIDDLEBURG, Fla - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid County Road 220 near Joe Johns Road and Knight Boxx Road due to a brush fire.

Crews are on the scene. If you must travel through the are use caution.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.