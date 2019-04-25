FHP: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in ATV crash in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man died late Tuesday night in an ATV crash in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Daniel Sommise and a 21-year-old Middleburg man were riding an ATV south on Beecher Lane in Orange Park when the vehicle flipped at Crossing Boulevard.

Both men were thrown from the ATV, and Sommise died at the scene from his injuries, troopers said.

The other man was seriously injured and was taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

It's unclear which of the men was driving the ATV at the time or why the vehicle overturned.

Charges could be issued pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the report.

Troopers said neither man was wearing a helmet.

