Father of 2 dies in crash on US 17 in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 54-year-old Fleming Island man died Monday morning after his van crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic on U.S. 17 at Loring Avenue in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Family members said Michael Cummings was a loving husband and a devoted family man who was proud of his 20-year-old son and his teenage daughter.

"The happiest moment in his life were when his daughter and son were born," said Dean Alexander, Cummings' brother-in-law.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Cummings' van collided with a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Alexander said his brother-in-law was on his way to work for a government contracting company when the crash occurred.

"He left for work about 10 minutes before me this morning. As I was stuck in traffic, I looked over and I saw his van," Alexander said. "He has a big 'eagle band one' sticker on the back of it for his daughter's marching band. So, as soon as I saw that, I knew it was him."

He called Cummings' sister to check on him, not knowing the crash took the 54-year-old's life.

Cummings' relatives believe he may have suffered a stroke. According to troopers, the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash was not injured.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.