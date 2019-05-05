Fleming Island church sells building to get out of debt

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A large church in Fleming Island has sold its property on U.S. 17. Leadership at Christ's Church Fleming Island made the announcement during services this morning.

The pastors at Christ's Church Fleming Island said the church had been struggling with debt and the sale will bring them out of it. The sale will also include the campus of the church's school, Christ's Church Academy.

In a written statement, church officials identified three reasons why now was the right time for the move:

"1. Rapidly changing culture: "We live in the age of disbelief with more non-believers than believers. The regional 'come and see' model for ministry is in decline. People are spiritually sensitive, but there is a disconnect to the local church. We have to change our strategies to reach more people."

"2. Rapidly growing community: "Clay County is a large county projected to grow more than 30% in the next decade. The 295 beltway construction will create more neighborhoods and more opportunities to reach and make disciples."

"3. Limited resources: "After ten years, the Fleming Island church continues to carry a $7.5 million debt on a $10 million building. Our stewardship is generally healthy, but the financial obligation continues to handcuff the opportunities to do more and reach more people.

The statement said the Fleming Island campus will relocate and build a new facility on the grounds of the Mandarin campus. The church said the decision will reunite the school and church on the same grounds to become an anchor in the Mandarin community. The Fleming Island Campus had been a separate campus from Christ's Church in Mandarin, and the two often combined services through video streaming.

On Sunday morning, church leadership discussed holding some services at Fleming Island Elementary School in the interim.



