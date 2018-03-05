Charges against former pastor dropped

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Domestic violence charges against former Presbyterian pastor have been dropped.

James Weldon, 55, was arrested Oct. 29. According to the police report, he yelled at wife before spitting in her face, grabbing her by her jaw and slamming her head into the kitchen counter, police said.

Authorities said Weldon’s wife grabbed a kitchen tong to defend herself, then threw brownies at him before escaping their home on Trailing Pines Way in Fleming Island.

Charges were dropped the following month.

Weldon was forced to resign as pastor at the Fleming Island Presbyterian Church, which closed last year amid investigations into the church’s financial problems.



Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.