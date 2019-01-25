Missing man's car found abandoned in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A vehicle belonging to a man reported missing from Palatka in 2015 was recently found abandoned in a heavily wooded and secluded area of Green Cove Springs, the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies in Clay County, along with the Palatka Police Department, are now investigating the vehicle, which they said belonged to Wallace “Buster” Gerrald, who was 85 at the time of his disappearance.

According to the Palatka Police Department, Gerrald was reported missing in October 2015. He traveled from Horry County, South Carolina, to Palatka to obtain some legal documents. Police said he should have returned to South Carolina later in the day but was never located.

Gerrald was last seen driving a white-colored 2013 Ford F-150 truck bearing South Carolina tag DEQ-188, police said. It's unclear if that is the vehicle that was found in the woods.

Gerrald's vehicle was found on private property by the landowners who do not live there and rarely visit. It's a new lead in this case, and police said they have launched an investigation with an extensive search area.

Resources from surrounding agencies, including the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Urban Search and Rescue Team, will be utilized in the investigation. As a result, residents may notice heavy police presence in the area of Rosemary Hill Road, west of Peter's Creek.

Clay County deputies plan to provide more information at a media briefing Friday afternoon.

