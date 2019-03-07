Deputies search for suspect after Yamaha Marine burglary in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County are investigating a reported burglary Thursday at the Yamaha Marine Center in Orange Park.

Units arrived at the center on Wells Road just minutes after an alarm call was received, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspect(s) fled the scene toward the county line but deputies were able to recover much of the stolen property from the boats.

K-9 searches were conducted in the area as deputies checked other businesses. No other burglaries were found.

Anyone with any information related to this crime should call (904) 264-6512 or visit the Clay County Sheriff's Office website and go to the See Something, Say Something banner, to leave a “crime tip” or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.