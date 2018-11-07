Deputies: Woman arrested after naked child found in roadway

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies arrested a woman who they said failed to monitor a child found naked near a busy road in Orange Park on Tuesday morning.

Jacqueline Walters, 32, is charged with child neglect.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. from a motorist who found a little girl in the roadway of Polk Avenue.

Investigators said the child was naked, dirty and had feces covering her back.

Deputies noted in the arrest report that the girl was located less than 200 feet from Washington Avenue, which is a high-traffic roadway.

Neighbor Cindy Brown, who is a mother herself, was horrified to hear about what happened.

"For her to be running around with no supervision, anything could have happened to her," Brown said.

Deputies said they searched the area for an adult who was responsible for the child and later located Walters. Certain details were redacted from the arrest report, so Walters' relationship to the child is unclear. But the report states that Walters failed to provide care, supervision and maintain the child’s mental and physical needs.

A man who claimed to know the child's family told News4Jax he had no idea how the child got out in the middle of the street.

As of Tuesday evening, Walters remained in the Clay County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

