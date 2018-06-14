Over 100 drug arrests in past 2 months along Middleburg road

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office have cracked down on a well-known town drug corridor, netting more than 100 arrests in the past two months.

The Sheriff's Office started getting tips about illegal drugs being handled on County Road 218. Deputies then started pulling cars over -- 427 in total. About a quarter of them were searched due to suspicious circumstances.

"A lot of our citizens were complaining they were seeing openhanded drug deals going on, almost like they weren't even concerned about who was watching," said Chief Wayne McKinney with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the arrests, deputies seized firearms and drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl. A number of businesses partnered with deputies to help with the crackdown.

While it appears all of the resources are in the Middleburg area, the war on drugs is countywide.

"It may be coming to a neighborhood near you soon," Wanye said.

Drivers are not required to let police enter their vehicle unless they have probable cause.

