Wreath-laying ceremony held Monday to honor legacy Clay Deputy Ben Zirbel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is honoring the legacy of motorcycle deputy, Ben Zirbel, with a wreath-laying ceremony Monday.

Monday marks one year since the crash that led to his death. Deputy Zirbel was kept on life support so his organs could be donated but was taken off two days after the crash. He left behind a wife and young son. Last week, Florida Highway Patrol announced that the driver in Zirbel's case was cited for failing to yield.

Deputy Jimmy Stalnaker will never forget that day.

"It was a Sunday morning. I got the phone call, everything was a blur after that. It was just... I couldn't believe it," Stalnaker said. "If you needed something, he was right there for you. We talk about him every day. The other day we were needing something, a zip tie. And Ben always had zip ties on him. I said, 'man if Ben was here, we'd have that zip tie'." Stalnaker said as he recalled Zirbel's caring nature and passion for serving. Those qualities are what Stalnaker said is remembered every day.

Monday's wreath-laying ceremony in Deputy Zirbel's memory will be a private event. But Stalnaker said more than anything, his hope is that the community will remember Deputy Zirbel.

"Every day is different, but we have to move forward. Traffic enforcement was his love and trying to reduce crashes, save lives through traffic enforcement in Clay County... that was his passion. And we continue that," Stalnaker added.

Zirbel's memorial banner stretches across the front doors at the Clay County Sheriff's Office. His name is etched in stone just yards away and his image is found in even the most obscure spaces of the building.

Zirbel's name was also added to the National Monument for Fallen Officers in Washington, D.C. A memorial ride was held to make that happen.

Stalnaker said another memorial ride is in the works in honor of Zirbel.

