TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Power & Light on Friday announced plans to add four solar-power projects that will begin generating electricity by mid-2019.

The projects will be in St. Lucie, Miami-Dade, Volusia and Columbia counties.

Each of the plants will have a capacity of 74.5 megawatts and would combine to provide enough energy for about 60,000 homes, FPL said.

The utility has 14 other large solar plants in the state.

News Service of Florida