Community Hospice opens new office in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Community Hospice & Palliative Care continued its additional 11-county expansion west with an official ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon at its newest office in Lake City.

Local officials and Community Hospice leadership cut the ribbon at the grand opening, along with Jeanette Tyre, the wife of the first patient in Columbia County.

Community Hospice has served more than 200,000 patients in the greater Jacksonville area since its inception nearly 40 years ago.

The new Community Hospice of Columbia County is located on Southwest Stonegate Terrace.

