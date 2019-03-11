Ex-soccer coach who ran off with teen to be released from prison

A former Lake City soccer coach, who had sex with a teen and took her on a cross-country trip, is scheduled to be released from prison Monday and begin eight years of probation.

Rian Rodriguez was 27 years old when he ran off with a 17-year-old in December 2017. Rodriguez was a Fort White High School soccer coach and the girl was a player on the team.

After a nationwide manhunt, investigators caught up with Rodriguez and the teen in Syracuse, New York. Court records show the two admitted to having a sexual relationship.

Authorities said Rodriguez was planning to buy fake IDs so the two could leave the country.

Rodriguez eventually pleaded guilty to interfering with custody and sex with a minor and was sentenced to 18 months in prison last June. He was given credit for six months and seven days served and had originally been scheduled for release June 1, 2019.

Now that Rodriguez is being released from the reception and medical facility in Lake Butler, he must register as a sex offender.

His address must remain on file with the state, and his residence can be searched in the state's sex offender database, which also allows users to set up alerts for when offenders move into their neighborhood.

According to the Department of Corrections, Rodriguez will be returning to Lake City.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.