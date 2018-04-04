FHP: Lake City woman drove drunk, hit car with child inside

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 53-year-old Lake City woman was arrested after troopers say she hit another car with a child inside while driving drunk, took off and crashed again.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the initial crash was reported around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-441 and County Road 250.

Troopers reported that Nadene Janigan smashed her SUV into the back of a Honda Accord at a stoplight before driving away. The collision pushed the Accord into the middle of the intersection, and the 28-year-old driver and 9-year-old passenger in the car suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Janigan later flipped her SUV on US 41 at Long Street in Lake City, according to the report. She suffered minor injuries.

Janigan is facing charges of driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

She was booked into the Columbia County jail on a $3,000 bond.

