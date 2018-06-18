Lake City man found dead on northeast Trinity Street

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man.

Curtis Nathaniel Simmons was found dead just after midnight on Friday, June 15 said the Lake City Police Department. Officers were called to the intersection of northeast Trinity Street and northeast Catawba Avenue after a report of shots fired.

Officers attempted first-aid and EMS responded when they found Simmons lying face-down nearby.

Investigators at the scene conducted interviews but none of the people in the area had any information about the incident.

Anyone with any information, is asked to please contact Investigator Kevin Johns at 386-758-

5471 or call anonymously through their TIPS Line at 386-719-2068.

