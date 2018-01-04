Lake City police looking for missing 73-year-old woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Officers are looking for a missing 73-year-old woman, the Lake City Police Department said late Wednesday evening.

Annie Mayo Roberson left her home about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a gray 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and Florida tag number N202TC, police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and purple pants.

Roberson is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call police at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.