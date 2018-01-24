Man arrested in Lake City shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A man was arrested the day after a person was shot and injured late Tuesday evening in Lake City, police said.

Clarence Kenneth Troupe Jr., 36, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Lake City Police Department responded about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting at the intersection of Northwest Long Street and Northwest Dixie Avenue.

Officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That person was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where the victim was in critical condition at last check, police said.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Troupe, and he was located late Wednesday afternoon, interviewed and arrested.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly since this shooting occurred just before midnight last night,” Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore said. “Thanks to their hard work, we were able to bring swift resolution to this case.”

