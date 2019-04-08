Sex offender accused of molesting 6-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A registered sex offender who was previously convicted of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor is now accused of molesting a girl under the age of 12.

Kirk Daniel Starling, 52, of Lake City, was arrested Sunday on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, the alleged molestation happened at a Lake City home within a very short walking distance from Starling’s residence, near U.S. 90.

The report said that about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office was called to the victim’s residence in reference to a disturbance. When a deputy arrived on scene, the disturbance investigation turned into an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct on a 6-year-old girl.

According to the report, when the mother got home from work, her youngest daughter told her that she was inappropriately touched by Starling. Her 11-year-old daughter said there was a video recording of the alleged inappropriate contact. The oldest daughter told her mother she was making a video with her tablet for fun around their home when she allegedly captured the moment when Starling grabbed her younger sister, the report stated.

Details about what was in the video were redacted from the arrest report, but the deputy who wrote the report said that he did review the video and spoke to the 6-year-old, who was visibly uncomfortable and scared.

The young girl’s statements to the deputy were redacted, but after speaking to her, the deputy went to Starling’s residence, which is only 50 feet from the victim's home, according to the report.

Most of the conversation between Starling and the deputy was redacted from the report, but the report stated that Starling admitted to the deputy that he is a convicted sex offender who is not supposed to be around children when there is no other adult present.

The deputy also wrote in the report that the victim’s older sister who recorded the video told him Starling had made her uncomfortable in the past by rubbing her thighs on more than one occasion.

Starling was booked Sunday evening into the Columbia County jail, where he remained on $100,000 bond as of Monday afternoon, online jail records show.

According to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, additional charges against Starling are pending.

Starling was convicted on two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16 in 2002, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was released from prison in May 2010, Florida Department of Corrections records show.

