Police: Man yelled 'aye, let me get that,' stabbing ensued

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A man was arrested and charged with battery after he stabbed a man at the Cedar Park Apartment Complex, according to the Lake City Police Department.

On Wednesday, police said Dearion Dallas was standing at the top of a staircase at the apartment complex and was in an argument with the victim.

According to police, witnesses said Dallas yelled, "Aye, let me get that" before running down the staircase and getting in a fight with the victim. Investigators said Dallas stabbed the victim between his neck and shoulder.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Dallas was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was held without bond.

