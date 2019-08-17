Teenager shot in head at Lake City apartments dies

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 19-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon and the Lake City apartment building where it happened has been evacuated, according to police.

Lake City police got a 911 call at 2:49 p.m. that someone was shot in the head outside a unit at the Windsong Apartments off SW Real Terrace. News4Jax was told a witness give CPR until Columbia County Fire-Rescue arrived, but the teenager died at the scene.

Police said the gunshot was not self-inflicted but gave few other details. A witness told News4Jax that she heard yelling in a stairwell, saw a man wearing a mask shoot the victim and run away.

"They was in a scuffle and I just heard a gunshot -- boom -- and then the victim fell and the dude there was like, 'You thought I was playing,' and he ran," James Queen said. "I was trying to perform CPR on (the victim), but as I was performing CPR, I had seen that he was already gone and he had passed.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were helping with the investigation.

