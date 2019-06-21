Mother found dead in home, 14-year-old boy seriously hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 38-year-old mother was found dead in an apartment, and her 14-year-old son was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to a release from the Lake City Police Department.

Investigators were sent to an apartment complex on Northwest Huntsboro Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, police found a man who identified himself as a friend of the woman. He was standing next to the 14-year-old, who he identified as her child.

Inside the apartment, officers found the mother dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma, police said.

Investigators from the State Attorney’s Office and crime scene investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the scene as well.

The teenager, who police said appeared to have been seriously injured in an altercation, was flown to UF Health in Gainesville for treatment.

The man, who called 911, was being questioned by authorities as a person of interest, police said.

According to police, all names were being withheld pending next of kin notification.

