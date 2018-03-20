Constitution panel won't consider tax measure

Photo from Pexels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the ability of the Legislature to increase taxes and fees is withdrawing the measure from consideration by the state Constitution Revision Commission.

The Legislature has decided to place an identical measure (HJR 7001) on the November ballot.

In light of that decision, Constitution Revision Commission member Fred Karlinsky of Weston said he will withdraw his proposal (Proposal 72), which had been scheduled for consideration by the commission this week.

The Legislature’s ballot measure, which was supported by Gov. Rick Scott, and Karlinsky’s proposal would require two-thirds votes by the House or Senate to pass tax or fee increases in the future.

Under current law, taxes and fees are generally subject to majority votes -- an easier standard than requiring two-thirds votes.

The Legislature’s ballot proposal will need support from at least 60 percent of voters in November to be enacted.

A poll released last week by the Tallahassee-based firm Clearview Research showed the measure had support from 64 percent of likely general-election voters.

News Service of Florida