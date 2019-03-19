Disaster preparedness tax ‘holiday' backed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate committee backed a proposal Monday to offer a two-week sales tax “holiday” on disaster-preparedness items, a tax break also sought by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Commerce and Tourism Committee approved the measure (SB 1412), which would lead to a 14-day tax holiday at the start of June -- the beginning of the six-month Atlantic hurricane season.

During the holiday, shoppers could buy 11 items, ranging from batteries to portable generators, without paying state and local sales taxes.

“As we’ve seen over the last three years, we’ve had (hurricanes) Matthew, Michael and Irma wreak havoc on our state,” said committee Chairman Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who is sponsoring the bill. “This will hopefully encourage people to go out there and buy the supplies they need to make their homes hardened.”

Other items Gruters would like to see discounted include tarpaulins; non-electric food storage coolers; reusable ice; impact-resistant windows; and impact-resistant doors.

As part of DeSantis’ proposed $91.3 billion budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, he included a $335 million tax package.

The package is made up of a back-to-school tax “holiday,” which would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes for three days on clothing, school supplies and personal computers; a one-week tax holiday for disaster-preparedness items; and a reduction in school property-tax rates.

News Service of Florida