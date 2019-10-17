Atlantic Beach begins paid parking program with soft launch

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The pay-for-parking program at Beaches Town Center began with a soft launch on Thursday, the City of Atlantic Beach announced.

Enforcement will begin Oct. 28 with the goal of easing congestion in the area.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in August to approve the metered parking program.

The North Beaches Pilot Parking Management Program is a public-private partnership between the cities of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach.

The soft launch is an initiative to inform businesses, residents and visitors of the new rules and regulations; answer questions; and demonstrate how the app and kiosks work. Only courtesy notifications of violations will be issued during the soft launch.

To park in a pay-to-park space, vehicle operators must download the free Flowbird app or use the marked pay stations (kiosks). There are seven kiosks in Neptune Beach and two in Atlantic Beach. The first half hour of parking is free; after the first free half hour, the cost is $1 per half hour. The maximum daily fee is $12.

The City of Neptune Beach has allocated 35 spaces at the Beaches Town Center southwest perimeter on Cherry, Walnut and Second streets for registered Neptune Beach residents to use at no charge.

The City of Atlantic Beach, meanwhile, has established a 50-percent discount for its registered residents who utilize pay-to-park spaces in Atlantic Beach.



Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach residents may register their vehicles at Northbeachesparking.com.

