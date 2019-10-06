51-foot Sailboat runs aground in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A 51-foot Sailboat became disabled and ran aground near Atlantic Beach according to the Coast Guard.

Crews said they rescued the two people on board when the boat became lost power and became disabled about a mile south of St. John's River Inlet Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard said due to the weather crews were unable to tow it.

The boat got stuck on the sand on Atlantic Beach near 11th Street.

Police say no one was injured and crews are working on getting the boat removed.

We are aware of the grounded boat near 11th street. All of the occupants were safely evacuated. We are working on getting the boat removed. pic.twitter.com/UHUvAbz5uO — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) October 6, 2019

The Coast Guard said it's also monitoring any possible pollution due to the grounding.

The Coast Guard responded to a distress call for the 51-foot Spirit of Liberty at 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.