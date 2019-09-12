Fish kill in Atlantic Beach pond is likely weather-related

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The stench of dead fish was is in the air Thursday around an Atlantic Beach neighborhood along Wonderwood Drive.

Neighbors who live in Oaks of Atlantic Beach said they began noticing the smell in the community's pond over the last few days.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the cause is suspected to be weather-related following Hurricane Dorian.

The FWC said this particular fish kill included fish that were gasping at the surface of the pond, which tells investigators that one of the factors of the kill was a low level of dissolved oxygen. They said it's pretty common following a storm, especially in isolated bodies of water.

FWC said it does not investigate fish kills on private property or oversee the cleanup efforts. When asked, the property manager did not wish to comment.

