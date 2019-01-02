Younger brother of man killed in June shot walking at beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old Army man home on leave was shot early Wednesday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to his family that said the victim's brother was fatally shot last summer.

Family members identified the victim as 19-year-old Devin Bennett, who was talking home on Jefferson Street in Atlantic Beach. They said he was robbed and shot in front of this church and taken to Memorial Hospital and the intensive care unit because the bullet severed the humerus in his arm.

Bennett’s mom said he was attacked by two men, who shot him, then took his wallet. She said he was due to go back to Fort Sill in Oklahoma on Thursday and the Army has extended his leave while he recovers.

Devin Bennett is the younger brother of Leon Bennett, who was fatally shot in June following an altercation outside a Jacksonville Beach bar. Witnesses told police Bennett was the aggressor and no one has been charged in his death, although two suspects are awaiting trial on gun and evidence-tampering charges related to the case.

The family was supposed to appear in court Wednesday morning for a hearing in the Leon Bennett case, but the hearing was rescheduled after court officials learned the second brother was shot.

The mother of both boys told News4Jax she was instructed by Atlantic Beach detectives to not make any statements until they can determine whether or not Devin’s shooting is related to his brother’s death.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.