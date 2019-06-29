Fire damages home on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has extinguished a house fire on the Westside.

Firefighters were called to the home on Wood Dove Way around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Two adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the fire. JFRD said the fire began in the garage.

The family was able to get out without injury.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.