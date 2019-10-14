1 in critical condition after shooting at Taco Bell in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a person at Taco Bell.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant on 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street South where the shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. One person was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have a suspect in custody but haven't released any information about the shooter or the victim.

The restaurant is blocked off with crime scene tape and evidence markers throughout the parking lot as officers continue their investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.