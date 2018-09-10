6 drunken Royal Navy men arrested in Jacksonville Beach, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police arrested six sailors with the Royal Navy following an unsanctioned happy hour at Lynch's Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach.

The arrests happened after the United Kingdom's state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, docked at Naval Station Mayport. After more than two weeks at sea for its maiden voyage, some of the 1,500 crew members descended into Jacksonville.

A handful of the crew made their way to Jacksonville Beach, where six were arrested at the bar for disorderly conduct, according to a report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Two of the British sailors had to be Tasered, the report said.

"Some of the ones who had too much to drink were a little disrespectful to our Police Department," said Keith Doherty, the general manager at Lynch's.

Doherty said the majority of the issues occurred Wednesday night, hours after the ship docked.

"We noticed it picking up by 5 o'clock, and by 9 o'clock, it was as busy as St. Patrick's Day," Doherty said. "My security person denied (one) person entry because he was too drunk, so then he decided to climb over the bar."

According to Sgt. Larry Smith, the sailors arrested range in age from 19 to 28 years old. They were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Doherty said there should have been better communication between Naval Station Mayport officials and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

"They (officials) should have told our police chief there was going to be more than 1,000 sailors coming," Doherty said. "(Police) were overwhelmed, and the restaurants were, too."

Officers onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth are now letting sailors off in smaller numbers. The six arrested sailors have been released from custody and are scheduled to be on the ship when it sets sail Tuesday.

The ship planned to travel to Norfolk, Virginia, but that might change due to Hurricane Florence.

