Jacksonville Beach police arrest man on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested on drug charges Sunday evening after officers were called to a wooded lot on Second Avenue North, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.

When police arrived about 6:30 p.m., they said they found a homeless camp consisting of two tents and two people in the woods.

Police said Mark Ingle was seen using materials known for manufacturing methamphetamine. He and a woman were then removed from the property, police said.

Due to the chemicals at the scene, police said, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office team and the Jacksonville Beach Fire and Rescue Department were called to decontaminate the area.

After several hours of cleanup, the scene was cleared and deemed safe.

Ingle, 38, was arrested on charges of manufacture of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture and/or delivery of drugs.

He was booked into the Duval County jail, where he was being held without bond as of Monday night, according to online jail records.

The Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.