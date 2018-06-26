Jacksonville Beach police searching for missing swimmer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer whose belongings were found near the fishing pier.

Daniel Coyle, 28, was reported missing Monday night. His sister tells News4Jax he was in town for a wedding when he was reported missing.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, Coyle's belongings were left on the beach when he disappeared.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, as well as air units were all called to help find the man.

Coyle's sister, Carter Coyle and his family drove from out of state, arriving in Jacksonville Tuesday morning after learning about his disappearance.

"Right now we're just really worried about him and hoping that somebody has seen him out of the water, since last night," said Carter Coyle. "If anybody on the beach saw him or talked to him or he was trying to borrow their cell phone then please call the police and let them know he was out of the water at some point because that's what we really want to know right now."

