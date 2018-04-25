Jacksonville Beach police: Suicidal woman reported missing

Photo of Krystal Lawnick provided by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Krystal H. Lawnick was reported missing to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department after she did not show up at work.

Police said Lawnick was last seen Tuesday at her apartment on Atlantic Boulevard, just west of Kernan Boulevard, in Jacksonville.

The Police Department said she "made statements that she was going to buy a gun and no longer wanted to live."

Lawnick is believed to be traveling west on Interstate 26 through South Carolina to an unknown location, according to police.

She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-247-4030.

