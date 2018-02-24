Motorcycle burst into flames after collision, rider injured

A motorcylist was injuried Saturday after colliding with an SUV in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after colliding with an SUV near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and 12th Street, according to News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci.

The motorcycle bursted into flames after the crash, Micolucci said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was severely injured, but appeared to be breathing.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is at the scene.

All lanes of Beach Boulevard were shut down while emergency crews responded.

