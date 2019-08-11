New bridge to reopen in front of Fletcher High School under construction

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - It’s back to school for most students in Northeast Florida on Monday. Students at Fletcher High School in Jacksonville Beach should see a major construction project wrap up just hours before the school bell rings.

The Florida Department of Transportation promises to have the Seagate Avenue Bridge reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.

Construction on the Seagate Avenue Bridge in front of Fletcher High School is part of the $25.7 million A1A drainage improvements project. The bridge has been closed since the beginning of May.

Joshua Fisher recently moved back to Jacksonville for a teaching position with Duval Public Schools. He said he will be a ninth-grade math teacher at Sandlewood High School and doubts the work in front of Fletcher High School can be finished in time for the start of the new school year, but hopes it will be.

“Miracles can happen. We will see,” he said. Fisher attends church next to Fletcher High School.

“It’s been slowly getting worked on, and I cannot believe they are about to have school and it’s (still) going on," Fisher said.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said it has crews working throughout the day and night to ensure the bridge will open by 6 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the project says only minor items are left to be done, like putting up signs for the area.

“I know for the buses, they would love to have this open,” He said.

In the event crews are not able to open the bridge by Monday morning, student dropoff will be located in the west parking lot.

F.D.O.T released a map (below) showing alternate routes. Officials are also warning drivers to expect backups and anticipate delays in the area around Fletcher High School.

