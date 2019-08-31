Shark bites man in water off Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Witnesses say a man was bitten by a shark Saturday afternoon just off the coast of Jacksonville Beach.

Eric Hernandez said he saw a man, whom he described as being in his 60's with a big gash to his thigh. Hernandez said he called 911 and notified lifeguards, who treated the man on the beach.

Hernandez said officials ar the Jacksonville Beach Life Guard Station told him the man should be OK and that the man was talking to the people gathered around, trying to help.

Hernandez said that, when he called 911, the operator asked what kind of shark had bitten the man, and Hernandez had answered, "A hungry one."

Officials at the Life Guard Station said they responded to the call and the man was bandaged up but refused the advice of many people that he be taken to a hospital.

