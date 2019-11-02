Volunteers gather for 11th Annual Right Whale Beach Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Volunteers gathered at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach Saturday morning for the 11th annual Right Whale Beach Cleanup hosted by The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful.

This event is meant to celebrate and bring awareness to the North Atlantic right whales' return to the southeastern United States.

This region is the only known calving area for the endangered species.

There are as few as 450 of these whales remaining.

The cleanup runs from 8 to 10 a.m., and volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult.

