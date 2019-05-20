Vote on proposal to merge fire services expected Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach City leaders will meet Monday night to discuss a plan to merge the city’s fire department with the city of Jacksonville’s fire department.

A vote was put on hold last month because some city council members still had questions.

READ MORE: JFRD could take over fire services in Jacksonville Beach

If approved, the city of Jacksonville will provide services to people living in Jacksonville Beach. But the proposal faces some opposition. According to a recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida:

46% of those surveyed support contracting out fire services to the city of Jacksonville.

41% are against it.

At recent meetings on the issue, some in favor of the move said it will make a positive difference by providing better staffing to prevent fatigue. The merger will also increase the opportunities for promotion and improve training.

Those against the proposal worry it will make response times longer. The Jacksonville Beach Fire Marshal said the response time would increase from four minutes to roughly five and a half.

The Jacksonville Beach City Council is scheduled to vote on the issue Monday, but they could also call for a referendum and put the issue on the ballot in the next election. The city manager is recommending against that option, citing time and cost.

According to the agreement, current employees of the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department would be offered a job by JFRD if they meet the employment standards.

The City Council is scheduled to meet on the proposal at 7 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.