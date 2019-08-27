Jaguars players share personal experiences with bullying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some of the Jaguars top players on Monday are sharing personal experiences of being bullied in school and encouraging students to respect one another.

The Len Mattiace Foundation and the Stop the Bullying Campaign in Duval County Public Schools have put together a video with the Jaguars. The video will be shared with students in Duval County middle schools

Myles Jack, Chris Conley, A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell are some of the players standing up against bullying.

"To all those bullies out there: It's not cool to be a bully. Stop being a bully," Campbell said.

Some of the players talked about sticking up for classmates who were bullied in school. Others, like Conley, said they remember being bullied.

"My whole life, I was one of the guys that they said was a nerd. I love comic books. I love sci-fi," Conley said.

Len Mattiace, a professional golfer and founder of the Len Mattiace Foundation, said the video will help teach students the importance of kindness in the face of adversity.

"Our key words for our foundation under this campaign is kindness, compassion and inclusion," Mattiace said. "We want these kids to know that when they come to school, it's a safe environment and we have players like the Jaguars speaking about it and it's going to really change and effect lives."

The video will be used in September during a welcome back to school campaign to address bullying. It will be shown to seventh graders in Duval County.

"If you see any bullying, don't be afraid to ask for help," Bouye said. "Don't be afraid to be a leader."

