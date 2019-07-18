More than 300 sailors on USS Fort McHenry return home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After seven months away from home, the USS Fort McHenry is returning from deployment Thursday.

The ship, along with more than 300 sailors, is expected to arrive at Naval Station Mayport where family and friends will be waiting to welcome their loved ones home.

According to the Navy, the sailors worked in maritime security operations in both Europe and the Middle East.

During this mission, the ship was part of the more than 4,500 sailors and Marines serving in the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

While deployed, the ARG participated in several military exercises and made port calls in the Baltics, Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East that deepened existing relationships with allies and partner nations.

Over the weekend, the crew shared their excitement on Facebook:

But the mission wasn’t all smooth sailing. The ship was quarantined at sea for over two months due to a viral infection similar to mumps.

READ MORE: US warship quarantined at sea due to virus outbreak

Everyone has made a full recovery and received measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) booster vaccinations, according to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquartered in Bahrain.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.