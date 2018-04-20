Navy contractor arrested on lewd molestation charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Navy contractor was arrested Wednesday on lewd molestation charge stemming from an incident last year, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

John Dean appeared Wednesday afternoon at the Naval Station Mayport base gate to do some cleaning work.

The military police did a background check, and found he had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of lewd molestation of a minor between the ages of 12 and 15.

Military police held him for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which picked him up and carted him off to the Duval County jail.

As of Friday, Dean, 35, remained in jail on $300,000 bond.

