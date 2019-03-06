Remembering Hunter Cope, 2 years after tragic crash in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends continue pushing for change two years after a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed while walking to school.

Hunter Cope’s family and loved ones will come together to remember him Wednesday morning at the exact spot where the accident happened.

Hunter was in the crosswalk, at A1A and Wonderwood Drive, walking to Mayport Middle School when he was hit on Mar. 6, 2017. Police said Kelly Permenter, 37, was behind the wheel and had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time of the crash.

Two years later, Permenter has still not gone to trial.

Since his death, Hunter’s family has pushed for safety improvements in the area.

His father wants to see rumble strips added in the area as well as a reduced speed limit and crossing guards for kids walking to school. His family has even started a petition to help make change a reality.

The Florida Department of Transportation has made improvements in the area. Early last year, enhanced crosswalks, countdown pedestrian signals, and handicap accessible ramps at several intersections were added along Wonderwood Drive.

The goal was to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Hunter’s loved ones plan to meet at 8:30 a.m. and will bring balloons in his honor.

