Security sweep at Lavilla School of the Arts following threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As we approach the one-year anniversary since a gunman opened fire inside a Parkland high school, killing 17 people, school threats are being reported. In the days and weeks following that tragedy, officials noted there was an increase in the number of copy-cat threats. Thursday morning a security sweep happened at Lavilla School of the Arts following a threat to blow up the school.

Also, a 13-year-old student has been charged with a felony after St. Johns County deputies say he threatened to shoot up Switzerland Point Middle School.

School security takes these threats seriously. The principal for Switzerland Point Middle School said the threats were not valid. Still, that student is facing serious consequences.

In the months since the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School, lawmakers have changed how school threats are handled in the state of Florida. Despite the changes, they still happen. The latest incidents occurred at LaVilla School of the Arts and Switzerland Point Middle School.

Florida law makes it a second-degree felony for any person to make, post, or send a threat in writing or any other record. A felony conviction of the second degree carries maximums of a $10,000 fine, 15 years in prison and the loss of various rights due to a felony conviction.

Many school districts have school safety policies in place. This month, Duval County leaders passed a new threat assessment policy, which included a team of those with knowledge in counseling, law enforcement, school administration, and instruction. The team will identify students whose behavior may pose a threat to themselves or others. It can also obtain the criminal history of any student posing a threat. The parent or guardian of that child will be notified if a student is identified by the team.

There's also a new way for parents and students to report potential threats. It's through the FortifyFL app. You can download it on the Apple App store or through Google Play.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.