Sun-Ray Cinema planning second theater in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sun-Ray Cinema, an independent movie theater in Five Points, has announced plans to open a second location in Mandarin.

The theater's official Facebook account broke the news on Saturday. Reactions show the community is excited about a new location.

The new theater, located in the former K-Mart on San Jose Blvd in Mandarin, will have 600 seats and five screens, the Jax Daily Record reports.

The Sun-Ray Cinema at 5 Points opened in March 1927.

