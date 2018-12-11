Extension of FPL voluntary solar program approved

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Power & Light received state approval Tuesday to extend a program in which customers voluntarily pay $9 a month to help add small-scale solar energy projects.

The program, which was initially approved in 2014, will continue through Dec. 31, 2019. Without Tuesday’s approval of the extension by the Florida Public Service Commission, the program would have expired at the end of this year.

The program pays for installation of solar structures on such things as rooftops, covered walkways and parking canopies, according to a Public Service Commission staff recommendation.

The number of customers participating has steadily increased from 156 in May 2015 to 36,024 in August 2018, though that is only a fraction of FPL’s overall customer base.

The commission staff recommendation said FPL has 84 of the solar structures at 39 sites, with another 53 solar structures under construction.

The staff said the one-year extension will provide time for FPL to continue work on a planned larger-scale solar program.

News Service of Florida