Florida deputy accused of helping out major drug traffickers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI has arrested a Florida deputy on suspicion of tipping off drug traffickers under federal surveillance and helping them avoid detection by law enforcement.

Gadsen County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., 52, was released after his arrest Thursday on a charge of unlawful use of a communication facility to aid or facilitate the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the Department of Justice.

Barnes came under scrutiny during an ongoing investigation by the Organized Drug Enforcement Task Force into the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA. He was identified by informants as someone willing to help traffickers in exchange for money, according to a federal complaint.

The complaint said Barnes, who’s worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2004, not only looked the other way but also offered to help traffickers and supplied them with intelligence. It said he also agreed to search their vehicles for any GPS tracking devices planted by law enforcement.

An FBI spokesperson on Friday said the agency had no comment on the deputy’s arrest.

One confidential source provided agents with a phone number used by Barnes, a number known to the DEA that had “inexplicably communicated with the targets” of the ongoing investigation. The source was wired for sound when the pair met on several occasions in 2018 and 2019.

The complaint said agents were watching when Barnes searched the source’s vehicle for any signs of GPS devices. In April, he also had his agency K-9 sniff the source’s “trap car,” a vehicle with a secret storage compartment, to see if the dog detected the presence of any drugs inside, the complaint said.

Barnes is currently free while he awaits prosecution after agreeing to surrender his service weapons and agency K-9 as part of the court-ordered conditions for his release.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.