Education board poised to pick charter school advocate as commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A former House speaker who contemplated running for governor, then supported one of Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis' opponents in the Republican primary, is the incoming governor's pick to be education commissioner.

The State Board of Education will meet Monday morning in Tallahassee to choose a new commissioner to replace Pam Stewart. With several members of the DeSantis transition team on the board, former Speaker Richard Corcoran is considered a strong candidate.

When Corcoran backed Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam over the summer. DeSantis’ campaign harshly criticized Corcoran at the time.

“Conservative principles don’t matter to career insiders, just deals and dealmaking,” DeSantis spokesman David Vasquez said at the time. “That’s why we’re not surprised to see this corrupt bargain.”

When told about the statement, Corcoran quipped, “Was it from a studio in New York?” That was a reference to DeSantis spending more time on Fox News than campaigning in Florida.

The tone between the two shifted after the primary and DeSantis praised Corcoran when naming him the choice for education commissioner.

“Richard is known as a no-nonsense reformer whose sole focus has been how best to support students, parents and teachers,” he said in a news release. “I know Richard will never stop fighting until every child in Florida has access to a world-class education.”

Corcoran served as speaker the past two legislative sessions. Like DeSantis, he is a supporter of school choice and charter schools. He helped pass a bill that expanded school vouchers for victims of bullying and to mandate that local school districts share property taxes with charter schools. Charter schools are public schools funded by tax revenue, but they are usually run by private organizations.

In October, the board of education voted to extend Stewart's contractor for a year, but the leader the state recruited from St. Johns County schools resigned after DeSantis suggested Corcoran for the job.

Prominent charter school advocates, including former Gov. Jeb Bush, are supporting Corcoran for the job. Some Democrats and the state's teacher's union have urged the board to conduct a search for an experienced educator rather than quickly hire an "out of work politician" for the job.

