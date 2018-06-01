Florida license-free saltwater fishing days are this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Floridians and visitors won't need a license to go saltwater fishing this weekend, the governor's office announced on Friday.

Gov. Rick Scott said licenses won't be required for those going saltwater fishing on Saturday and Sunday. Similarly, people won't need licenses to go freshwater fishing next weekend -- June 9-10.

The license-free fishing weekends are among the eight license-free fishing days offered by the state throughout the year. It's worth noting that bag limits, closed areas and size limits still apply.

"Florida is known as the fishing capital of the world, and taking advantage of these license-free fishing weekends is the perfect opportunity for Floridians and their families to get outdoors," Scott said.

To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.