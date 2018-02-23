Governor calls for officers in all Florida schools, raising age to buy guns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott called Friday for putting at least one sworn police officer in each public school in Florida and raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 as part of his plan to help keep students safe.

Scott is proposing spending $500 million on school safety improvements and keeping guns away from individuals struggling with mental illness.

The governor said the ideas grew out of emergency meetings he held earlier this week with law enforcement officials, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and state agency leadership, as well as meetings with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed and 14 others were injured when a gunman opened fire last week.

"I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun. I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun," Scott said. "Let's take a moment to look at the case of this killer. This person was not stopped from legally purchasing a weapon, was not arrested, was not detained, and was never forced to turn in his weapons."

Scott wants to strengthen restricts on people committed for mental examination under Florida's Baker Act from buying and possessing guns and ban anyone under an injunction for staking, domestic or sexual violence. He's also want to created a "violent threat restraining order," which will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from buying or possessing a gun or any other weapon when a family member, welfare expert or law enforcement officer files a sworn request involving a threat of violence.

While Scott stopped short of banning any particular weapons, he is asking for the age to buy any gun be raised to 21, which exceptions for miliary members and their spouses and law enforcement, and a ban on bump stocks, which make a semiautomatic rifle fire more rapidly.

Scott called for $50 million specifically for mental health initiatives, including expanding mental health teams across the state available for counseling, crisis management and other mental health service and adding 67 additional crisis welfare workers at the Florida Department of Children and Families by July 15.

The last part of Scott's plan was specifically on protecting students, which includes school-hardening measures like metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks. He wants all school districts to meet minimum school safety and security standards by July 1.

He called not only for a sworn officer or sheriff's deputy at every public school, he wants to have one armed officer for each 1,000 students, so large schools would have multiple officers on campus by the time schools open next August.

"But let me be clear, there is nothing more important than the safety of our children," Scott said. "Our kids deserve nothing less. Fortunately, our economy is booming, and we have the resources to protect our schools and our students. And, if providing this funding means we won't be able to cut taxes this year, so be it."

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, who is expecting Scott to challenge him for re-election this fall, said the governor's plan falls short.

"Students, parents and teachers across our state are demanding action, but instead of listening to them, it's clear the governor is once again choosing to listen only to the NRA," Nelson said in a statement. "The governor's plan doesn't do one thing to ensure comprehensive criminal background checks or ban assault rifles, like the AR-15. We need to get these assault rifles off our streets and expand criminal background checks for anyone acquiring a gun."

Legislature's plan

Scott isn't he only one who's been moved to action after the South Florida high school massacre.

“It has been one week since I visited Stoneman Douglas High School, but the scene of horror that we viewed was so troubling it feels like we were there earlier today. I cannot imagine how those who survived the attack must feel as they face the vivid memories of that day,” Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, said.

Negron joined other House and Senate leaders Friday in outlining proposals that could lead to some armed teachers in public schools and requiring that gun purchasers be at least 21 years old.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, said at a news conference that lawmakers are expected to spend $400 million to $500 million on the issues, though details were still being worked out.

Lawmakers want to allow teachers who go through extensive training and work under the direction of law-enforcement agencies to be able to carry concealed weapons at schools.

Also, they would increase the age to purchase long guns, such as rifles and shotguns, to 21, which is already the age requirement for purchasing handguns.

Lawmakers will not seek to ban semiautomatic rifles, commonly known as “assault” rifles, such as the one used in the Broward County murders.

“Nothing we will do in the State Legislature will fill the void created in the families of the victims, their school, or their community, but we can honor their memory by taking the appropriate steps at the federal, state and local levels to help reduce the chance that a tragedy like this could ever happen again," Negron said.

